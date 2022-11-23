Deutsche Bank AG Buys 105,589 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,589 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Atlassian worth $50,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.0 %

TEAM stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $404.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,881,365.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,881,365.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,261 shares of company stock valued at $31,185,612. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.