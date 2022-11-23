Deutsche Bank AG Has $42.15 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $42,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $405.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.02 and a 200-day moving average of $474.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $771.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

