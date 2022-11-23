Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,954 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

