Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,193 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $49,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after purchasing an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 949.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DTE Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,568 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

