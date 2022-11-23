Deutsche Bank AG Sells 94,139 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $49,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.