Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234,472 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Omnicom Group worth $42,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

