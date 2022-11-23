Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,731 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $43,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,123,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

About EPAM Systems

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $341.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $719.56.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.