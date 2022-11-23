Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Manulife Financial worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

