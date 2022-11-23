Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $50,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

