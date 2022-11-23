JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of PG&E worth $87,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,827 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after acquiring an additional 789,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

