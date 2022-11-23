Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,142 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AerCap were worth $46,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $78,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 47.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 604.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

