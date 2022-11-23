Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $363,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.