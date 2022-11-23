Deutsche Bank AG Buys 179,163 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of United Therapeutics worth $46,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,998,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $271.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,230 shares of company stock worth $16,335,737. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

