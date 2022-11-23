Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 27,925 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Catalent worth $48,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 122,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
