Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 249,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.