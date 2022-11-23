Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,480 POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Insider Transactions at POINT Biopharma Global

NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.98.

In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

