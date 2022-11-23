Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $50,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

