Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 226.59 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 666.36. Witan Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 199.78 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.60.
About Witan Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.