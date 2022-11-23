Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 226.59 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 666.36. Witan Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 199.78 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.60.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

