Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.

SVM stock opened at C$3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.34. The stock has a market cap of C$665.66 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.74 and a 1 year high of C$5.41.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$67.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 98,277 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,844.86.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

