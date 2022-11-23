RS Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7.20 (LON:RS1)

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RS Group Price Performance

RS1 opened at GBX 971 ($11.48) on Wednesday. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($13.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 971.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1,694.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS1 shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.53) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.42) to GBX 820 ($9.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150 ($13.60).

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

