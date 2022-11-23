Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 164.94 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 126.25 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.17). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.80 million and a P/E ratio of 401.22.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Duncan Neale bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($5,940.64). In other news, insider Duncan Neale bought 3,200 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($5,940.64). Also, insider Isabel Liu purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,139.60 ($3,712.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,323 shares of company stock worth $1,858,941.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.