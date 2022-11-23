Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 164.94 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 126.25 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.17). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.80 million and a P/E ratio of 401.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Recommended Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.