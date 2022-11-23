Inspiration Healthcare Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.21 (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance
LON:IHC opened at GBX 84.14 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £57.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2,112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 133 ($1.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.20.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.