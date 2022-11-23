Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Diversified Energy Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON:DEC opened at GBX 126.98 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 144 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.56.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
See Also
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.