Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DEC opened at GBX 126.98 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 144 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.56.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

