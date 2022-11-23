American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Equity Investment Life has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
