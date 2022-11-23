American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Equity Investment Life has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.