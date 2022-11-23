Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $369.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

