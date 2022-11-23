Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 4.2 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

