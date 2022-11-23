Matthews International Co. (MATW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Matthews International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Matthews International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

