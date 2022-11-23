NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.57 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NiSource by 95.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $228,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

