NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.57 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

About NiSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NiSource by 95.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $228,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.