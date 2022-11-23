Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.47

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.47 and last traded at $99.23, with a volume of 4594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rogers by 152.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,088,000 after buying an additional 389,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rogers by 2,428.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after purchasing an additional 227,748 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 85.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.