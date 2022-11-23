Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.10

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.10 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 36274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

