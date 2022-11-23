Teradyne, Inc. (TER) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NASDAQ TER opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

