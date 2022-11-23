Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 5th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

