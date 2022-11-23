Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

VOYA opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Voya Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

