Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 5.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.33 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 121,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,063,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

