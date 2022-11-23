Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,632 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

