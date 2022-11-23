CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Hugh Humphrey Purchases 26,622 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Hugh Humphrey bought 26,622 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$18,369.18 ($12,165.02).

Hugh Humphrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Hugh Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$11,955.00 ($7,917.22).

CountPlus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CountPlus Increases Dividend

About CountPlus

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

