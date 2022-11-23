CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Hugh Humphrey Purchases 26,622 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Hugh Humphrey bought 26,622 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$18,369.18 ($12,165.02).
Hugh Humphrey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Hugh Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$11,955.00 ($7,917.22).
CountPlus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
CountPlus Increases Dividend
About CountPlus
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
