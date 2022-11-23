Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 720 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,242,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,308,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

