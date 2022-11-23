Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 720 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,242,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,308,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

