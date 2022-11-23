SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $41.89. Approximately 2,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,160,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.