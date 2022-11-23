Jack A. Khattar Sells 531 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $18,590.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,344,875.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.