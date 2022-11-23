Jack A. Khattar Sells 531 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $18,590.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,344,875.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

