Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 100,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,298,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,914,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,408,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

