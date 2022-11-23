Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Trading Down 5.4%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 16,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,502,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Tenaris Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
