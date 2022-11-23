Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 5.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 37,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,374,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.
Tellurian Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.