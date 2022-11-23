Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 5.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 37,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,374,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

About Tellurian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

