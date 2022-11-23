Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

CHRD stock opened at $154.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,138 shares in the company, valued at $36,662,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,404,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,218,245. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

