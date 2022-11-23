Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 6,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,222,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

