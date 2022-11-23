Eric Manlunas Sells 16,080 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Eric Manlunas sold 16,080 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $18,170.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,667.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phunware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Phunware to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 134,012 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Phunware by 4,102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 87,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

