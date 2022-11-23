Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.32.
FIVN opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $146.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
