Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.32.

FIVN opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $146.46.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

