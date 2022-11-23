Paul J. Travers Acquires 4,400 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Travers purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,536.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,057.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vuzix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
