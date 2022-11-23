Paul J. Travers Acquires 4,400 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Travers purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,536.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,057.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vuzix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vuzix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vuzix by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vuzix by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.