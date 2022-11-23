Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

