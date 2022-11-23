Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,319 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $56,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.