Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

